It came as a shocker when it was revealed that Nguyen Anh Duc and Nguyen Van Quyet were dropped from the Vietnam national team for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

However, now Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has revealed the reason behind the exclusion of the veteran duo for Asia’s premier football competition.

“Anh Duc has been in good form. We have seen many goals from him at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 — especially the goal in the second leg of the final against Malaysia,” the South Korean tactician spoke about the striker.

“However, Anh Duc wanted the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 to be the last major tournament in his career. So, I respect his wishes,” said Park who guided Vietnam to their second AFF Suzuki Cup title defeating Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate.

So, after plenty of speculations, it looks like it was Anh Duc’s decision to not participate in the AFC Asian Cup which will kick off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5.

However, there has been no confirmation regarding this from the side of the 33-year-old striker and he is yet to announce his retirement from international football.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam coach also revealed that dropping Van Quyet, who was the team’s captain at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, was his own decision.

“Van Quyet is a good player and can play well in clubs and the national team. However, I decided to give the chance for young players this time around,” Park said.

Vietnam will open their campaign against Iraq in a Group D encounter at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 8.