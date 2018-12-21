AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines new kit launched

Despite suffering a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Philippines are ready to mount another challenge. This time, they take on Asia’s best in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. And keeping the competition in mind, The Azkals’ official kit supplier LGR Athletic Wears have launched their new kit.

Philippines will have a new armour when they visit the United Arab Emirates in January. Their new white kit for the AFC Asian Cup was launched on December 21 in a Facebook post by the team’s official apparel supplier- LGR Athletic Wears.

The sports-brand also revealed a short statement alongside the new kit, rallying the fans behind the team as they visit UAE in January for the AFC Asian Cup:

“A grander, more prestigious stage for (@TheAzkals) only means a challenge like no other for (@LGR) Sportswear. As our beloved national men’s team embarks on a historic campaign in the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates in January, LGR will be right there with them providing all their outfitting needs. We could not be any prouder as we play our part in introducing the Azkals to the continent’s most prestigious football competition.

“It’s only fitting that a Filipino brand that has stood behind the Azkals through the years will also be behind them in their journey. It’s time to level up. We’ve meticulously put together top quality material and married it with a crisp, classic and captivating design that will have the rest of Asia stand up and take notice. The Azkals are ready for battle against the strongest teams in the continent. Now, are you ready to show your colors?.”

Philippines are drawn against South Korea, China, and Kyrgyzstan in Group C of the competition. They play their opening match against two-time champions South Korea on January 7 in Dubai before taking on China on January 11 in Abu Dhabi. They return to Dubai to play their final group stage game against Kyrgyzstan on January 16.

(Image credits: LGR Athletic Wear Inc.)