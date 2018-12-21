Minamino, Nakajima and Doan: Will Japan’s new wave light up AFC Asian Cup 2019?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Japan’s exciting young trio promising to set AFC Asian Cup 2019 alight.

For much of the past decade, Japan have been led in attack by a potent trio of Europe-based stars who established themselves as household names in world football.

Now, with Shinji Kagawa, Keisuke Honda and Shinji Okazaki all absent from the Samurai Blue squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019, it is clear that the Asian powerhouses are embarking on a new era.

Honda was one of three stalwarts, along with midfielder Makoto Hasebe and right-back Gotoku Sakai, to retire from international football in the immediate aftermath of their 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 exit.

There will be no shortage of stars gracing the @afcasiancup in January… but sadly, there will also be several Asian football legends missing! Which former hero will YOU be missing the most at #AsianCup2019???https://t.co/xm1KHbzbxS — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Kagawa and Okazaki have both paid for a lack of regular first-team football at Borussia Dortmund and Leicester respectively this season, with coach Hajime Moriyasu opting against calling up the duo.

There is no denying that the absence of the three veterans – who combined for over 300 caps and were all members of their country’s last Asian Cup triumph in 2011 – will rob Japan of some valuable experience.

Remarkably, though, in terms of sheer talent and ability, they might not be that sorely missed given the emergence of a new Europe-based trio in Takumi Minamino, Shoya Nakajima and Ritsu Doan.

None of them have more than ten caps to their names with Minamino arguably the most-experienced, having been plying his trade with Red Bull Salzburg since 2014 and with over 100 appearances for the Austrian club to his name already.

The 23-year-old was then joined in Europe by Nakajima and Doan late last year when they signed for Portuguese outfit Portimonense and Dutch side Groningen respectively.

Moriyasu has already thrown the trio into the deep end ever since his appointment after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and his faith has thus far proven to be warranted.

In the five games the Samurai Blue have played since they were eliminated from Russia 2018 in the Round of 16, Minamino, Nakajima and Doan have all started in three of those and – in particular – shone in a 4-3 triumph over Uruguay back in October.

While Minamino usually starts behind the main striker with Doan and Nakajima on either wing, their intelligent movement often sees them switch positions throughout the 90 minutes and causes opposition defences all sorts of problems.

Some may feel it is a bit of a stretch to suggest that Japan could be relying heavily on three inexperienced but talented youngsters in United Arab Emirates, especially with their sights set on a fifth Asian Cup crown.

Nonetheless, Moriyasu does not exactly need them to lead the way and carry the team.

Despite the departures of Honda, Kagawa and Hasebe, there are still plenty of leaders in the side in defenders Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo and Hiroki Sakai, midfielders Genki Haraguchi and Gaku Shibasaki, and forward Yuya Osako.

But what Moriyasu can look to Minamino, Nakajima and Doan to contribute with their youthful exuberance and attacking verve, which has already terrorised teams such as Uruguay and Costa Rica.

Who knows? What starts out as a breath of fresh air provided by the emerging trio could just evolve into a powerful wind that pushes Japan closer towards a fifth Asian Cup crown.