Japan replace Asano with Muto for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto has been called up by Japan to replaced the injured Takuma Asano for AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Muto, who has scored one goal in four starts for Newcastle so far this season since moving to the Premier League in the summer, was initially omitted from the 23-man squad selected by Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

But with Hannover’s Asano now ruled out of January’s tournament due to injury, Muto has earned a late reprieve and will be one of three recognised strikers in the side along with Yuya Osako and Koya Kitagawa.

🇯🇵 Yoshinori Muto has been called up to the Japan squad for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 5th January to 1st February 2019. Full story: https://t.co/NiINwqL4Bt #NUFC pic.twitter.com/1KifZM4iur — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 18, 2018

The 26-year-old will be hoping for far greater involvement then he had at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which saw him play a bit-part role as the Samurai Blue reached the Round of 16 before a cruel last-minute defeat to Belgium.

His selection by Japan also means that Newcastle will be without two first-team players in January, with midfielder Ki Sung-yueng also set to feature at the Asian Cup with Korea Republic.