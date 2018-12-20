Korea Republic have announced their 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 scheduled to kick off at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 5.

The team coached by Paulo Bento will open their campaign against AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinalists Philippines on January 7 followed by a match against Kyrgyz Republic on January 12. They will then play fellow championship hopefuls China in the final group match on January 16.

Among the 23 players, 14 played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while eight of them played at the 18th Asian Games.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min is the standout star in the squad, but the South Korean will remain with the Premier League club and only join the national team after the completion of their first two group matches.

This is because of a compromise reached between the Korea Football Association and Spurs for releasing Son for the Asian Games 2018 earlier this year. Back in August, Tottenham had released their South Korean forward to let him take part in the Asian Games where he won the gold medal and earned an exemption from mandatory military service.

Other main players in the squad for the Asian Cup include Newcastle United’s Ki Sung-yueng who is the most experienced player in the squad with 108 caps. Asian Games 2018 top scorer Hwang Ui-jo of Gamba Osaka who was also named 2018’s KFA Player of the Year.

South Korea’s final 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Jo Hyeon-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Jung Seung-hyun (Kashima Antlers), Kwon Kyung-won (Tianjin Quanjian), Kim Min-jae (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Busan IPark), Hong Chul (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Newcastle United), Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Hwang In-beom (Daejeon Citizen), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Lee Jae-sung (Holstein Kiel), Hwang Hee-chan (Hamburger SV), Na Sang-ho (Gwangju FC), Lee Chung-yong (VfL Bochum), Son Hueng-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Gamba Osaka), Ji Dong-won (FC Augsburg)