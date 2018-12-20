Reigning champions Australia have included injured Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy in their 23-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

28-year-old Mooy was diagnosed with a medial ligament tear after Huddersfield’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on December 8 with the English club declaring that the midfielder will be sidelined for eight weeks and will miss the Asian Cup for the Socceroos.

However, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) has sent their national team’s chief physiotherapist Phil Coles to England to conduct his own assessment on the player on Friday following which a final call will be made. However, it looks as if the FFA are confident Mooy can play some part in the competition kicking off on January 5 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Aaron Mooy’s knee injury will be assessed independently and by FFA’s High Performance Coordinator – Senior Physiotherapist, Phil Coles, in the United Kingdom on Friday, 21 December 2018. FFA expects to be able to provide an additional update regarding Mooy on Monday, 24 December 2018 following consultation with Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon (UK time),” FFA said in a statement.

“Nations competing in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019™ have until six (6) hours before their first match of the tournament to replace a player in their squad due to injury,” it added.

Australia head coach Graham Arnold’s 23-player list for the 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup has an average of 26 and will assemble in the UAE on December 26. Australia will open their campaign against Jordan at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on January 6.

Australia’s squad feature three players playing their trade in the A-League –- Josh Risdon of Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Rhyan Grant of Sydney FC, and Chris Ikonomidis of Perth Glory FC — the rest are currently representing clubs outside of the nation.

“Our squad blends youth with experience. Individually and collectively, the players are determined to excel at the tournament and following the three positive camps that we have had since September, I know that Australia will enter the Asian Cup with the best camaraderie in the competition,” the coach said.

“It is exciting that 15 of the 23 players in the squad will be being attending their first AFC Asian Cup, and I am expecting that Australian fans will see some great performances from our kids throughout the tournament,” he said.

Australia are pitted against Jordan, Palestine, and Syria in Group B at the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Australia’s final 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Mitchell Langerak (Nagoya Grampus), Mathew Ryan (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Daniel Vukovic (KRC Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (PSV Eindhoven), Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg BK), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Matthew Jurman (Al-Ittihad Jeddah), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers FC), Trent Sainsbury (PSV Eindhoven), Mark Milligan (Hibernian FC)

Midfielders: Mustafa Amini (AGF Aarhus), Chris Ikonomidis (Perth Glory), Jackson Irvine (Hull City AFC), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town AFC), Tom Rogic (Celtic FC)

Forwards: Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC), Robbie Kruse (VfL Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha BSC), Awer Mabil (FC Midtjylland), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian FC), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds)