AFC Asian Cup 2019: India announce 28-man squad

India national team have announced a 28-man squad for AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers have qualified for the continental showpiece after eight years.

Here’s the full squad that will fly to Abu Dhabi for the all-important tournament.

 

India start their Asian Cup campaign against Thailand on January 6th, followed by encounters against host United Arab Emirates on January 10th and Bahrain on January 14th.

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 players before the start of the tournament.

