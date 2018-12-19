AFC Asian Cup 2019: India announce 28-man squad

India national team have announced a 28-man squad for AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers have qualified for the continental showpiece after eight years.

Here’s the full squad that will fly to Abu Dhabi for the all-important tournament.

28-player-squad will fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow before @afcasiancup (1/4) Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Vishal Kaith#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

28-player-squad will fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow before @afcasiancup (2/4) Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

28-player-squad will fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow before @afcasiancup (3/4) Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, German P Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

28-player-squad will fly to Abu Dhabi tomorrow before @afcasiancup (4/4) Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Sumeet Passi#BackTheBlue #AsianDream — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

India start their Asian Cup campaign against Thailand on January 6th, followed by encounters against host United Arab Emirates on January 10th and Bahrain on January 14th.

The squad will be trimmed down to 23 players before the start of the tournament.