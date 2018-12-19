India national team head coach Stephen Constantine has claimed that he turned down a request from Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz for a friendly match between the two sides ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

India will make an appearance in the Asian Cup at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after missing out on the 2015 edition held in Australia. And Constantine’s Blue Tigers are set to fly to Abu Dhabi for two weeks of intense training ahead of their opener against Thailand on January 6.

However, a lack of practice matches has been a concern for the Indian team and the English coach addressed the issue during a press meet held in New Delhi after the launch of the national team’s new kits for the upcoming competition.

“We will have two weeks in Abu Dhabi to acclimatise to the conditions. As far as preparations are concerned, we are okay. But, we could have had a few more matches. We tried contacting a lot of teams and wanted to play nations who are playing in the Asian Cup,” said Constantine.

“We couldn’t manage more matches, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying,” he said explaining how such practice matches are scheduled. “Most of the times, it is the coaches who let know if they are interested. I had a call from Iran coach Carlos Queiroz asking me if we were interested in playing them on December 30,” Constantine said.

“I am happier that we qualified for #AsianCup2019. It does not matter who we play in the Group Stage,” says @chetrisunil11 pic.twitter.com/CO2UNy9hhl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

“But we already had scheduled on December 27 and December 30. And hence, couldn’t. But we still played strong teams like Jordan and will play the likes of Oman in the buildup to the tournament,” said the India coach. India are also expected to play Syria in another friendly before the tournament.

The former Nepal and Rwanda coach also said that qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is in itself a major achievement for India. “I remember the exact moment we mathematically qualified for the Asian Cup after a 2-2 draw with Myanmar. It is a fantastic achievement and everyone associated with the national team should be proud,” he said.

Constantine also reported that defender Jerry Lalrinzuala has joined Nishu Kumar on the injury table for the Blue Tigers.