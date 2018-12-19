AFC Asian Cup 2019: Aim is to make our people happy, says Iran’s Ashkan Dejagah

Iran national team midfielder Ashkan Dejagah believes it’s time for them to end their title drought and win the upcoming Asian Cup.

The 32-year-old gave the example of their performance in the 2018 World Cup where Team Melli won one, drew one and lost one match to narrowly miss out on a place in the knockouts. He added that the team wants to make the people happy and will ‘fight tooth and nail to win the title’.

“We did well in the 2018 World Cup and narrowly missed the chance to reach the knockout phase. Since then, the Asian teams consider us as the favourites to win the title in Asian Cup. We also think it’s time to end the title drought. We want to do our best in the competition and make the Iranian people happy.

“Contrary to Australia, Japan, Qatar and South Korea, we faced lack of infrastructure. But we don’t care about these problems and will fight tooth and nail to win the title,” Dejagah said.

When quizzed about who he thinks are the favourites to win the title, the midfielder replied, “Australia, Japan, South Korea as well as some Arabian teams are favourites to win the title.”

Iran have been drawn in Group D alongside Vietnam, Iraq and Yemen. They will start their Asian Cup journey with a match against Yemen on January 7th before facing Vietnam on January 12 and Iraq on January 16.