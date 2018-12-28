The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Philippines

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Philippines in this preview.

Considering they were once regarded as minnows of Southeast Asia, let alone the entire continent, it is remarkable that Philippines will be contesting AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The turning point came in 2010 when they reached the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup for the first-time ever, and they have since made the knockout stage of the regional championship in three of the past four editions.

FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 Previews

– Japan

– Yemen

– Jordan

– United Arab Emirates

– Kyrgyz Republic

– India

– Syria

– Saudi Arabia

But those achievements will be overshadowed on January 7 when the Azkals make their Asian Cup debut against the mighty Korea Republic.

PHILIPPINES FACTFILE

Coach: Sven-Goran Eriksson

Captain: Phil Younghusband

Best performance at Asian Cup: Making Asian Cup debut in 2019

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 7: Korea Republic v Philippines (Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 5:30pm local time)

January 11: Philippines v China PR (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 16: Kyrgyz Republic v Philippines (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 5:30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – STEPHAN SCHROCK

Given Philippines are likely to come under siege at the tournament against giants Korea Republic and China PR, Neil Etheridge would have been the prime candidate as Philippines’ main man – until Thursday’s confirmation that he had been omitted from Eriksson’s 23-man squad.

In Michael Falkesgaard, the Azkals have a more-than-capable deputy but the role of game changer will now fall to Stephan Schrock, who has no shortage of top-level experience in the Bundesliga and Europa League from his spells in Germany with Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt.

At his best, the 32-year-old is capable of unlocking any defence and how well he and captain Phil Younghusband fare in the final third will be crucial to Philippines’ prospects.

THE YOUNG STAR – JOHN-PATRICK STRAUSS

Not much was known about John-Patrick Strauss when he was named in Philippines’ squad for AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but coach Sven-Goran Eriksson had no qualms thrusting him straight into the first XI.

Having started all four of the Azkals’ group games before having to return to club duties, Strauss impressed as a steadying influence in the engine room.

For now, the 22-year-old looks to be an effective player who likes to keep things nice and simple but, as he continues to develop at German 2. Bundesliga side Erzgebirge Aue, he could evolve into a more dynamic player for Philippines in years to come.

THE VERDICT

As tournament debutants, Philippines are unlikely to have exceedingly lofty expectations heading into the Asian Cup but that does not mean they will not be ambitious, especially with their fair share of quality players to call on in Younghusband, Etheridge and Stephan Schrock.

In particular, matches against Korea Republic and China PR will offer Eriksson’s charges legitimate litmus tests as to where they stand in comparison to the continent’s stronger sides.

They could also be targeting a maiden win at the competition against Kyrgyz Republic and – with the four best third-placed teams advancing to the Round of 16 – that could yet prove enough for the Azkals to achieve yet another milestone.