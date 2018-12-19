AFC Asian Cup 2019: India national team kit and price revealed

Indian national football team have revealed their new jersey for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019. The Blue Tigers have qualified for the tournament after a gap of eight years.

The jersey is in the usual sky blue colour which all the Indian national sports teams don. The sleeves have orange stripes on them. The away jersey is white in colour with similar sleeves as that of the home jersey. One of the goalkeeper jerseys is black in colour with orange stripes while one is orange with black stripes.

“I’m happy to see the new jersay. Very happy that the coach and the team have performed in the last year. But the #AsainDream has to be achieved before we move to our next dream – the 2026 World Cup,” says Mr @praful_patel. — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) December 19, 2018

India start their Asian Cup campaign against Thailand on January 6th, followed by encounters against host United Arab Emirates on January 10th and Bahrain on January 14th.

A source close to AIFF confirmed that the price of the jersey is likely to be INR 999 and it will be available on six5six’s official website for pre-order.