The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Saudi Arabia

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Saudi Arabia in this preview.

As three-time champions of the tournament, it seems unthinkable that Saudi Arabia will head into AFC Asian Cup 2019 looking to advance past the group stage for the first time in three editions.

In particular, 2011 was one to forget for the Saudi Arabians as they finished bottom of their group behind Japan, Jordan and Syria, while 2015 saw them eliminated after defeats to China PR and Uzbekistan.

However, Juan Antonio Pizzi looks to have gotten the Green Falcons back on the right track after taking charge last November.

Although they by no means had a fantastic 2018 FIFA World Cup, their impressive 2-1 victory over a Mohamed Salah-led Egypt showed they could be a force to be reckoned with at United Arab Emirates 2019.

SAUDI ARABIA FACTFILE

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi

Captain: Omar Hawsawi

Best performance at Asian Cup: Champions (1984, 1988, 1996)

Last time out in 2015: Group stage (Finished third in Group B with one win and two losses)

FIXTURES

January 8: Saudi Arabia v DPR Korea (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 8pm local time)

January 12: Lebanon v Saudi Arabia (Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 8pm local time)

January 17: Saudi Arabia v Qatar (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – ABDULLAH OTAYF

While attacking players such as Salem Al-Dawsari and Yahya Al-Shehri usually hog the limelight, Abdullah Otayf has emerged as arguably Saudi Arabia’s most-important player.

He emerged from Russia 2018 with his reputation enhanced following a series of impressive displays, and his ability to play his role as defensive anchorman to perfection sets the platform for his attackers to push forward with extra intent.

With the Saudis also having lost a number of experienced stalwarts to retirement following the World Cup, Otayf is looming as an excellent candidate to step up and fill the leadership void in the dressing room.

THE YOUNG STAR – ABDULELAH AL-AMRI

Following the retirement of inspirational captain Osama Hawsawi, who finished his international career with 138 caps to his name, the Green Falcons are currently on the hunt for his replacement.

While the likes of Omar Hawsawi and Ali Al-Bulaihi are excellent options for the immediate future, Abdulelah Al-Amri is currently looming as the best long-term successor.

Strong in the challenge but also capable at playing the ball, Al-Amri is shaping up to be the modern centre-back that could be a key player for Saudi Arabia in the next decade.

THE VERDICT

As is the case with most former champions – as well as one of Asia’s five representatives at the World Cup – Saudi Arabia will be expected to challenge for top honours at the Asian Cup.

They may no longer be able to call upon 100-cap veterans like Osama Hawsawi, Taisir Al-Jassim and Mohammad Al-Shalhoub, but there is still enough quality at Pizzi’s disposal.

While DPR Korea and Lebanon pose a couple of tricky ties, the Green Falcons should pick up six points from those matches to set up a battle for top spot in Group E with Qatar on January 17.

Then, depending on the luck of the draw, they could just have a good chance of adding a fourth Asian Cup to the trophy cabinet.