The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Thailand

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Thailand in this preview.

After a 12-year absence, Thailand are finally back amongst the elite of Asian football after qualifying for AFC Asian Cup 2019 – their first appearance since co-hosting the tournament in 2007.

It was a memorable campaign for the War Elephants as they finished top of Group F in the second round of the qualifiers, which effectively meant they were one of the top 12 teams in the continent.

They were one of Asia's TOP 12 teams in qualifying for the @FIFAWorldCup!

However, a lot has happened since then and the Thais are coming off the back of a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, where they failed to successfully defend their title after being eliminated in the semi-finals by Malaysia.

So, with a host of key players returning to the fold, can they bounce back and make an impact at United Arab Emirates 2019?

THAILAND FACTFILE

Coach: Milovan Rajevac

Captain: Kawin Thamsatchanan

Best performance at Asian Cup: Third place (1972)

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 6: Thailand v India (Al Nahyan Stadium, Dubai – 5:30pm local time)

January 10: Bahrain v Thailand (Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 3pm local time)

January 14: United Arab Emirates v Thailand (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – CHANATHIP SONGKRASIN

Still only 25, Chanathip Songkrasin’s star continues to rise following an outstanding first full season with Consadole Sapporo, where he helped them finish fourth in the J1 League and was named in the competition’s Best XI.

At international level, the former Muangthong United star has also established himself as a key player for the War Elephants and should win a milestone 50th cap at the Asian Cup.

Having twice been named the Most Valuable Player at the Suzuki Cup, the stage is perfectly set for Chanathip to know show that he has the ability to unlock even the best defences in Asia.

THE YOUNG STAR – SUPACHAI JAIDED

At first glance, Supachai Jaided hardly resembles a footballer widely tipped to be the next big thing in Thai football.

With his gangly appearance and not being excessively quick, it is easy for opposition defenders to underestimate him initially and then be filled with immediate regret.

Blessed with a sublime first touch, predatory finishing and an intelligent footballing brain, Supachai enjoyed a breakout Suzuki Cup and could be coach Milovan Rajevac’s secret weapon at the upcoming tournament.

THE VERDICT

Although Southeast Asian teams have not had much joy at the Asian Cup recently, Thailand are looming as genuine chance to buck that trend in 2019.

Having refrained from selecting their overseas-based stars for the Suzuki Cup, the War Elephants will be more than happy to welcome back Chanathip, Teerasil Dangda (Sanfrecce Hiroshima) and Theerathon Bunmathan (Vissel Kobe) as much-needed reinforcements.

Nonetheless, injury has robbed Thailand of the services of OH Leuven goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, and neither of his deputies – Chatchai Budprom and Siwarak Tedsungnoen – showed enough at the Suzuki Cup to suggest they will be able deputies.

Still, with the four-best third-placed teams also qualifying for the Round of 16, the Thais will be fancying their chances having been handed a favourable draw in Group A alongside hosts United Arab Emirates, India and Bahrain.