AFC Asian Cup 2019: 10 things to know about host country UAE

For a whole month, fans and supporters have their eyes on the United Arab Emirates as the AFC Asian Cup 2019 unfolds.

With 24 nations battling for a chance to be called the best in the region, this promises action and incredible performances – all within the confines of a beautiful country in the UAE.

For fans lucky enough to get to travel to watch the matches, they’re in for so much more as UAE is a tourist destination and outside of football, there should be a lot of things to do around the country.

We’ve gathered information and come up with 10 things that people should know about the AFC Asian Cup host country, UAE.

MANMADE WONDERS ABOUND

While some tourist destinations are called as such for the beauty that their land possesses, UAE had work to do in order to have some of the most beautiful places on Earth.

Manmade marvels show a glimpse of how developed and rich this country actually is, and it is truly a sight to behold once you’re immersed in the sights.

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure and building since 2008 and with it stretching to almost 3,000 feet makes it a wonder of the modern world.

DESERT SAFARI

Now while UAE may not have the the allure of beautiful sights, one of the things their natural landscape offers is an intense experience of a Desert Safari.

Riding a 4×4 vehicle and going through the peaks and dips of the safari is an experience on its own and it is highly unlikely that others can imitate what this offers.

Fans, supporters and tourists can take in the beautiful sunset and take incredible photos, while also enjoy a meal in an international cuisine.

THEIR WORK DAYS ARE SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT

According to information we’ve gathered, UAE do not follow the convention when it comes to work weeks.

Here, the weekend starts on a Friday and work resumes on Sunday. So for those who are interested in taking a few days to go around and tour the country, make sure that not everything is scheduled on a Sunday.

ONE OF THE SAFEST COUNTRIES

With the capital considered one of the safest cities in the world, UAE have strict rules and people are known to follow it to ensure that crime doesn’t succeed.

Tourists should feel safe when going around as they have one of the best police forces and they work tirelessly to maintain status quo for UAE as a safe haven for those who dwell on it.

It should be mentioned that police fleet in Dubai ride Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Bentleys so it would be extremely difficult to outrun them.

FERRARI WORLD ABU DHABI

We’ve already mentioned manmade marvels that the country has and this should also be included but we’ve put it on a separate entry on the list.

The first Ferrari-branded theme park in the world, this is an incredible amusement park where everyone will certainly enjoy.

For thrill-seekers, the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster can be found in this enormous space with over 20 rides from adults to children.

DIVERSE FOOD CHOICES

Being a country that welcomes tourists and visitors, those who are able to go around during the AFC Asian Cup festivities should make sure they try the many different food offerings UAE has.

Foodies often travel to the country to try different delicacies like camel meat and UAE is known for flying in chefs from other parts of the globe to ensure the authenticity of the dish they’re serving.

STRICT ALCOHOL LICENSES

While food choices are diverse, the Muslim country still has a very strict rule about distributing alcohol beverages.

Liquor licences are needed for both consuming and selling these beverages. It all connects back to discipline and ensuring that everyone who is in the UAE are able to follow the laws they uphold.

NO CASINOS AROUND

For a country that boasts of tourism and welcome diverse individuals to come and stay, UAE do not have casinos in their land.

Gambling is prohibited and toursts who are hoping to catch some action on the table in UAE are in for a disappointing time.

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Considered as one of the busiest airports in the world, the Dubai International Airport boasts the largest airport terminal in the world (Terminal 3) and is second in the list of buildings with the largest amount of floor area.

The Emirates is a Dubai-based airline and is one of the largest airlines in the world in terms of international passengers carried.

Safe to say, people are constantly flying in and out of the country.

THE ABUNDANCE OF GOLD

Last but certainly not the least, the UAE is a rich country and if the amount of tourists and attractions do not convince people, then the fact that they have ATM machines that dispense gold bars should help win the argument.

In fact, the country has so much gold that they even use it for interiour decorations like the Burj Al Arab has 24-karat leaf covers in its interiors.

This truly is an incredible country and tourists should have a grand time in the UAE.