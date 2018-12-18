AFC Asian Cup 2019: Former skipper Choketawee Promrut named assistant coach of Thailand

Former Thailand captain Choketawee Promrut has been named the assistant coach of the national team for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Choketawee captained his side in the 2004 Asian Cup, but enjoyed no success as the War Elephants finished bottom of their group, having failed to pick up a single point.

He will hope that he can do better from a managerial perspective, working alongside Milovan Rajevac in the 17th edition of the continental competition.

Choketawee has tasted some glory as a manager, having led the Thailand U-23 side all the way to the 2015 Southeast Asian Games title.

He has also served as an assistant to Kiatisuk Senamuang and comes with some pedigree.

“Thanks to the Football Association of Thailand and the President of the Association to trust me with this opportunity. I hope to use this experience to guide the team and help develop the confidence again,” Choketawee said upon his unveiling.

Thailand will be hoping to put a rather disappointing 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign behind them and focus on the Asian Cup which begins in January.

Image credits: Thai FA