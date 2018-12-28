VOTE: FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup Greatest XI

The continent’s best sides will once again be vying for glory with AFC Asian Cup 2019 taking place in United Arab Emirates starting January 5.

Throughout the tournament’s 62-year history, there has been no shortage of heroes who have gone on to use the tournament as a platform to establish themselves as legends of the Asian game.

Ali Daei, Hong Myung-bo, Keisuke Honda and Mohamed Al-Deayea are just some of the household names to have graced Asian Cups of yesteryear, but who would make it in the GREATEST XI of all time?

We want YOU to help us decide!

It could be outstanding displays at a single tournament or just sheer consistency across multiple editions – but you get a say in who makes the team.

FOX Sports pundits Rhysh Roshan Rai and John Wilkinson have come up with a list of nominees, although you can also nominate a player that has not been shortlisted by commenting below.

So let’s dive straight into it and start the selection process for FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup GREATEST XI!

GOALKEEPERS

Rhysh Roshan Rai’s pick was Saudi Arabia legend Mohamed Al-Deayea, while John Wilkinson opted for Kim Jin-hyeon following his heroics in helping Korea Republich reach the final in 2015. Japan’s Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi was also deserving of a mention, but who is YOUR choice between the posts?

DEFENDERS

There has been no shortage of quality defenders in Asian Cup history, with Rhysh Roshan Rai and John Wilkinson both throwing up famous names such as Hong Myung-bo, Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, Mohamed Al-Khilaiwi and Trent Sainsbury. But, building from the back, which defender would YOU pick as an automatic starter?

MIDFIELDERS

Now it starts to get really interesting as we try to fit all these amazing playmaker and game-changers into a single midfield. Who misses out… Honda? Shunsuke Nakamura? Ali Karimi? YOU get to decide!

FORWARDS

Every Asian Cup-winning side needs a focal point in attack but, if YOU could only choose one, who would it be? We’re sure Rhysh Roshan Rai and John Wilkinson had plenty to think about when deliberating between Ali Daei, Naohiro Takahara and Younis Mahmoud!