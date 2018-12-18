AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand new kit, price revealed

Thailand have announced their latest kits which they will don during the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Three kits have been released, each one stunning in its own manner. The jerseys have been developed by Thai sports manufacturing company Warrix, the official kit partner of the Thailand national team whose logo is proudly emblazoned on the chest.

Warrix released the kits on Tuesday with Charyl Chappuis, Chanathip Songkrasin and Pansa Hemviboon modelling for the kit launch.

The kits are categorized into three: player kit, replica kit and the cheer kit, each one made of a different fabric with unique properties.

While the player kit is available for 1999 Thai Baht, the replica kit costs just 999 Thai Baht.

As always, the jerseys have drawn inspiration from the country’s national flag, with the blue, white and red all well represented.

The home kit is a traditional blue with lighter blue streaks running across from left to right. The jersey numbers and the Warrix logo feature in bright red.

The away kit is similar in design, with the colors interchanged: a predominantly red backdrop with blue stripes running across from left to right.

The third kit is rather simple in design, but the contrast between the white and the blue is rather striking and pleasing on the eye.

Thailand will debut their new kit in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, kicking off proceedings with a game against India.