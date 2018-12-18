AFC Asian Cup 2019: Which countries’ fans will need visas for UAE and how to get them

As all eyes begin to converge at the United Arab Emirates as they make their final preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, all other 23 competing teams are undoubtedly ironing out the details before the curtain gets raised.

However, players and coaching staff aren’t the only ones planning everything and hoping that things work out perfectly, fans and supporters are also planning how they’ll be watching their favourite players and nations competing in one of the biggest tournaments in the region.

While some fans would want to watch in the comforts of their own home, hardcore supporters are likely planning their travels to try and get to UAE in time to watch the action live.

Considering the number of countries involved in the competition, flight accommodations and travel itineraries are at a premium but one of the most important aspects of travelling should be covered – having the visa.

Hoping to make things easier for supporters, FOX Sports Asia tried to gather information for the travelling supporters for them to know whether they need to apply for a visa before buying their tickets to UAE.

VISA-FREE

According to the Online Portal of the UAE Government , countries part of the Gulf Cooperation Council need not apply for a visa when planning to enter UAE.

All they need to do is to present their GCC country passport or national ID at the point of entry for them to be allowed inside.

Among the countries participating in the AFC Asian Cup, these five fall into the category:

Bahrain

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

VISA ON ARRIVAL

While supporters of the first group of nations can just arrive without requiring a visa, the site also points out a number of countries that should apply for one as soon as they arrive in the country.

The visa that they will apply for will be for a 30-day visit on arrival and is free of charge. Furthermore, they can renew it for another 30 days if needed.

Four countries participating in the AFC Asian Cup can do this for the tournament:

Australia

Japan

China

South Korea

INDIAN NATIONALS

Now, according to Etihad Airways , Indian nationals with a regular passport can obtain a visa on their arrival as long as their passport is valid for at least six months from the arrival date or if they have a green card issued by the United States. The same goes for Indian passport holders with UK or EU residency – as shared by The National .

PRE-ENTRY VISA

Now the remaining countries not listed above should attain a visa prior to them arriving in the country.

It is noted that there should be a purpose for the visit, and the government site lists four – tourism, visit, transit and work.

Besides the purpose of the visit, supporters wishing to enter the UAE should be sponsored by one of these: an Emirati citizen, an expatriate resident with valid residency permit in the UAE, a UAE-based airline, a UAE-based hotel or tour agent, a government entity, companies in the private sector or free zones.

The second requirement is that supporters should have a genuine passport which is valid for at least six months. Another requirement is that they should not be in search for other jobs.

Finally, there is a medical test to be done to ensure that individuals coming in do not have communicable diseases.

The countries participating in the tournament that are in this category are:

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

North Korea

Palestine

Philippines

Syria

Thailand

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

This likely requires a few days of work to accomplish so fans should start completing the requirements and submit it immediately to have their visas approved before the action begins in January 6.

Photo courtesy of AFC Asian Cup