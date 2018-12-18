AFC Asian Cup 2019: How and where to buy tickets online

AFC Asian Cup 2019, which will commence in January, is the 17th edition of the continental competition and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The 2019 edition will be the largest of its kind, with as many as 24 teams set to compete for the trophy. A total of eight stadiums will host matches across four different cities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicks off on January 5, 2019 and will last close to a month with the final slated to be held on February 1, 2o19.

The opener, as well as the final, will be played at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Football in the UAE has been growing in leaps and bounds and as a result, fan interest is at its peak. The turnout in stadiums is expected to be massive and with fans queuing up to witness the action, ticket sales are expected to go through the roof.

Here’s a guide on where and how to buy tickets for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Ticket information – Prices, where and how to buy tickets

To make tickets accessible for everyone, they have been priced extremely reasonably. AFC Asian Cup 2019 tickets will be available in three categories as follows:

Group stage and Round of 16

Category 1: 37.5 – 75 AED

Category 2: 25 – 50 AED

Category 3: 12.5 – 25 AED

Quarterfinals and Semifinals

Category 1: 150 AED

Category 2: 75 AED

Category 3: 50 AED

Final

Category 1: 300 AED

Category 2: 150 AED

Category 3: 75 AED

To buy tickets for AFC Asian Cup 2019, fans have a number of online ticketing options at their disposal.

All tickets can be purchased on the official website of the AFC.

They can also be bought online via Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Fans can also use the online booking option through Viagogo to book their seats, with all information regarding stadiums and matches available on the site.

Certain matches may not have the facility of online booking, and in such cases, fans will have to purchase tickets at the stadiums themselves.

HE Aref Hamad Al Awani, Tournament Director, spoke about the launch of tickets sales: “The announcement of the general ticket sale is a proof that the countdown has started and the preparations are going on the right path.

“The Organising Committee continues its efforts and preparations in order to launch the event in the best possible way and the meeting of children from different cultures during the launch of ticket sales reflects the spirit of unity in the tournament.”