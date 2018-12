AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lebanon announce 27-man preliminary squad for continental championship

Lebanon have named a 27-man preliminary squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, with the inclusion of a few surprising players.

Two players – goalkeeper Hadi Mortada and midfielder Hussein Monzer – have received their maiden call-up to the national team.

Lebanon have only participated in one previous edition of the showpiece event – way back in 2000, crashing out in the group stages.

This time around, they have been drawn against Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Qatar in Group E.

Lebanon’s preliminary squad for 2019 AFC Asian Cup:

Goalkeepers: Mahdi Khalil (Al-Ahed), Mostafa Matar (Salam Zgharta), Hadi Mortada (Tadamon Sour), Ahmad Taktouk (Al-Safa’)

Defenders: Moataz Bella Al-Junaudi (Al-Ansar), Hassan Samih Cheaito (Al-Ansar), Walid Ismail (Salam Zgharta), Ali Hamam (Nejmeh), Nour Mansour (Al-Ahed), Alexander Michel Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Nassar Nassar (Al-Ansar), Joan Oumari (Al-Nasr), Mohamad Zein Tahan (Al-Safa’), Kazem Zein (Nejmeh)

Midfielders: Samir Ayass (Al-Ahed), Haitham Faour (Al-Ahed), Hussein Monzer (Al-Ahed), Nader Matar (Nejmeh), Adnan Haidar (Al-Ansar), Felix Michel Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Mohamad Haidar (Al-Ahed), Bassel Jradi (HNK Hajduk Split)

Forwards: Rabih Ataya (Al-Ahed), Omar Chaaban Bugiel (Bromley), Hassan Ali Cheaito (Al-Ansar), Maatouk (Nejmeh), Hilal El Helwe (Apollon Smyrnis)