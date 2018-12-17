AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz announces 21-man preliminary squad

Iran national football team coach Carlos Queiroz has announced a 21-man strong preliminary squad for the AFC Asian Cup. The final Iran squad for the continental showpiece is expected to be announced on December 26.

The preliminary squad will travel to Doha, Qatar for a training camp which will run until December 24. Queiroz will announce the final squad after the completion of the camp in Doha.

They will be playing a practice match against Qatar as a part of their Asian Cup preparation and will face Palestine as well in a friendly match on December 24.

Here’s the squad that has been named for the training camp.

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Mohammadreza Khanzadeh (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal)

Midfielders:

Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal)

Strikers:

Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Ali Alipour (Persepolis)

Iran have been drawn in Group D alongside Vietnam, Iraq and Yemen. They will start their Asian Cup journey with a match against Yemen on January 7th before facing Vietnam on January 12 and Iraq on January 16.