AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam add six new players to squad for continental event

After a successful 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, Vietnam have set their sights on the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and have added six new players to their squad for the showpiece event.

Six players – Tran Minh Vuong, Dinh Thanh Binh, Phan Thanh Hau, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Huynh Tan Sinh, and Ngo Tung Quoc – have been added to the 23-man squad that triumphed in the recently concluded Suzuki Cup.

Five of the six additions are currently participating in the 2018 International U21 Football Tournament.

One man who is expected to miss the competition though is defender Tran Dinh Trong, who injured his foot and will likely miss at least two months of action.

Vietnam will fancy their chances of progression in the Asian Cup after being drawn alongside Iran, Iraq and Yemen. They will begin their campaign on the 8th of January.

Vietnam’s preliminary squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa), Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong), Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN).

Defenders: Do Duy Manh (Ha Noi), Doan Van Hau (Ha Noi), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Luc Xuan Hung (FLC Thanh Hoa), Que Ngoc Hai (SLNA), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Ha Noi), Huynh Tan Sinh (Quang Nam), Ngo Tung Quoc (XSKT Can Tho)

Midfielders: Pham Duc Huy (Ha Noi), Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi), Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi), Luong Xuan Truong (HAGL), Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Tran Minh Vuong (HAGL), Phan Thanh Hau (HAGL)

Fowards: Nguyen Van Quyet (Ha Noi), Nguyen Cong Phuong (HAGL), Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Phan Van Duc (SLNA), Ha Duc Chinh (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Dinh Thanh Bình (HAGL)