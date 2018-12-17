AFC Asian Cup 2011 throwback: Japan set record in title run

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just around the corner, we take a trip down memory lane to refresh our memories on just how exciting this competition is.

Nations are all battling for pride and honour and with 24 countries all battling for one championship, we should expect a lot of action, twist and turns as teams navigate their way through a tough road ahead.

In this particular time, we check out the AFC Asian Cup 2011 and see how the 15th edition of the competition unfolded and how Japan placed themselves in the record books as the nation with the most AFC Asian Cup triumphs with four.

GROUP STAGES

During that year, Qatar were hosts and were placed in Group A alongside Uzbekistan, China and Kuwait.

It was a closely-contested group, especially in the battle for second place, as Qatar and China were tied with three points each heading into their last matches. Qatar ended up beating Kuwait while China fell to Uzbekistan to see the tournament hosts through alongside Uzbekistan who were first.

For Group B, Japan were grouped with Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia and it was a rather exciting group as well.

Not much was expected of Jordan but they got the results they needed to end up second in the table, level on points with the Japanese. Saudi Arabia were disappointing as they were runners-up in 2007 but failed to win a single match in the group stages.

In Group C, Australia, South Korea, Bahrain and India battled for two spots but it was fairly straight-forward as Australia and the South Koreans won without losing a match.

Finally, Group D saw a tough group as a powerhouse cast consisting of Iran and then-defending champions Iraq were in the cluster. The two would go through to the next round with Iran being the only team to collect all points in the group stages.

North Korea and the United Arab Emirates rounded out the group and UAE were the most surprising as they finished last in the group and failed to score a single goal in the competition. Ironically, they had two matches in the group stages where an own goal was scored.

KNOCKOUT STAGES

Eight teams moved on into the quarterfinals and Uzbekistan battled Jordan in one leg. Two quick goals from Uzbekistan gave them the advantage as they ultimately held on to a 2-1 victory to move on.

Japan would have the tough task to face Qatar and the tournament hosts scored early to get the lead. The Japanese were able to bounce back before Qatar regained the lead in the 63rd minute. Unfortunately, the Japanese were too much as they scored two goals in the last 20 minutes of the match to get the 3-2 win and knock off the hosts.

Many were excited about the match between Australia and Iraq given these two are considered contenders and it was a tough match with the Australians getting a goal in the 118th minute to see them through.

In the last quarterfinal match, South Korea also needed extra time to see off Iran to book their spot in the semis.

With only four teams remaining, Japan and South Korea were paired together and both teams scored one each in regular time, and then one each again in extra time to see the game go to penalties.

From here, the Japanese converted on three of four attempts while the South Koreans were unable to score a single penalty which resulted in them being eliminated from the race.

With the first semifinal being close, the second between Australia and Uzbekistan was anything but as the Socceroos dominated en route to a 6-0 victory to book their spot against the Japanese in the final.

FINAL

With the AFC Asian Cup championship at stake, Australia took on Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in front of over 37,000 fans.

It was an intense battle between two very capable teams as neither could get the upper hand. Australia seemed to have implored a more aggressive style as they were physical and two yellow cards inside the first 40 minutes of the match dictated the pace they were trying to set.

However, neither would budge and after 90 minutes the match was still a goalless draw.

In extra time, Tadanari Lee became the difference as he finally broke down the Australian defence in the 109th minute to score the match’s only goal.

It would ultimately be the decider as Japan would go on and win 1-0 and lift their fourth AFC Asian Cup.

Japanese legend Keisuke Honda would be crowned as the tournament’s most valuable player, while South Korea’s Koo Ja-cheol would be the campaign’s top scorer with five goals. South Korea would also win the fair play award for their professional approach throughout the tournament.

Photo courtesy of AFC