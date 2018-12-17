AFC Asian Cup 2019: United Arab Emirates announce their 26-man preliminary list for continental championship

As hosts of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup United Arab Emirates have now released their preliminary squad who will compete in the premier competition.

Looking for another strong tournament like in 2015 where they finished third place, The Whites’ initial list was released through Twitter, with John McAuley breaking the news.

Preliminary #UAE squad for final training camp before #AsianCup2019. Minus Al Ain contingent, given #ClubWC. As expected, Ahmed Khalil returns. pic.twitter.com/gNauEvFM7n — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) December 15, 2018

It should be noted that there are no representatives from Al Ain given their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Regardless, Shabab Al-Ahli forward Ahmed Khalil makes his much-anticipated inclusion to the lineup.

With 26 names on the list, it should be trimmed down as the competition gets nearer.

UAE’s preliminary squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Aldhanhani (Banni Yas), Alshamsi (Al Wahda), Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira)

Defenders: S. Al Azizi (Al Wasl), Al Hassan (Sharjah), K. Mubarak (Al Nasr), A. Rashed (Al Wahda), W. Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), K. Alhammadi (Al Jazira), Fares Juma (Al Jazira), M. Khamis (Al Nasr), M. Marzouk (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)

Midfielders: Ali Salmin (AL Wasl), Khamis Ismael (Al Wasl), Mohamed Jamal (Al Jazira), Tarek Ahmed (Al Nasr), Seif Rashed (Sharjah), Majed Srour (Sharjah), Majed Hassan (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Khalfan Mubarak (Al Jazira), Ismael Alhammadi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)

Forwards: Al Akberi (Al Nasr), M. Khalfan (Al Fujairah), Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Ahmed Rabie (Al Jazira), A. Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai)