Former Japanese striker signs for Bangkok United

Thai League 1 side Bangkok United have completed the signing of 31-year-old striker Mike Havenaar from Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

The Thai club were rumoured to be tracking the former Japan international for quite some time and have now completed his signing. The player is contracted to stay with the club till November 2019.

The deal was announced on the club’s Instagram page and Havenaar is set to take up the number 9 jersey.

Mike Havenaar No. 9



The striker was on loan to Vegalta Sendai form Vissel Kobe and scored only one goal for them in six appearances. Bangkok United, on the other hand, would want to improve on their second-place finish in Thai League 1 2018 and Havenaar is a player who can drive them through to the title.