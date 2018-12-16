Al Ain ease past ES Tunis into FIFA Club World Cup semis

Host club Al Ain have advanced into the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after cruising to a 3-0 win over Tunisia’s ES Tunis on Saturday.

Al Ain got off to a dream start at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium when Ahmed Mohamed fired them ahead after just two minutes, before Hussein El Shahat doubled their tally in the 16th minute.

Despite missing star playmaker Omar Abdulrahman through injury, the Emirati giants had no problems in controlling the game and sealed the win on the hour mark with a third goal from Bandar Al-Ahbabi.

Al Ain will now meet South American champions River Plate in the semi-finals, making it two Asian teams in the last four along with AFC Champions League winners Kashima Antlers of Japan.

Earlier on Saturday, Kashima had booked their semi-final berth and set up a reunion with Real Madrid – whom they met in the 2016 final – after beating Mexico’s Guadalajara 3-2.