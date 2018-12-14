It looks like Muangthong United’s capture of Myanmar international striker Aung Thu is all but confirmed as pictures of the 22-year-old in the Thai League club’s trademark home kit has now emerged online.

Aung Thu, who appeared for the Asian Lions in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, has been linked with the Thai giants ever since his club side Police Tero was relegated to Thai League 2 at the end of last season.

Reports emerged on Friday that the Myanmar star has indeed inked a deal with the Kirins. And to confirm those rumours, photos have now emerged of Aung Thu holding Muangthong United’s famous red jersey and posing for photographs with the Thai League 1 club’s representatives.

Muangthong are expected to announce the deal for the attacker on Saturday (December 15), however that now seems to be more of a formality.

So, it looks like Aung Thu will be wearing the red for both the club and country in the coming season. And his fans will be hoping the Mandalay-born star produces goals in Muangthong’s red as he is used to do in the Myanmar colours.