FAM League side Perlis Northern Lions complete signing of midfielder Badhri Radzi

Malaysia’s FAM League side Perlis Northern Lions have completed the signing of midfielder Badhri Radzi for the upcoming season.

The 36-year-old midfielder was without a club since being released by Kelantan the Red Warriors in May 2018. He has joined Perlis on a one-year contract.

The club made the transfer public through a post on their Instagram page.

“Football Association of Perlis (PFA) has confirmed in securing the service of former Kelantan The Red Warriors player, Mohd Badhri Radzi to strengthen Perlis Northern Lions squad for the upcoming 2019 season,” a statement from the club read.

Perlis had finished fifth in Group B of the FAM league last season and would want to improve on their position in the next term.

As far as the player is concerned, he can play as an attacking midfielder and a second striker on top of being a central midfielder.

Image Courtesy: hmetro.com.my