Reports: Indonesia Liga 1 club eyes Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder

World Cup finalist with the Netherlands and UEFA Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder, who is currently plying his trade for Qatar Stars League club Al Gharafa is rumoured to be moving towards South East Asia for his next club!

The 34-year-old joined Al Gharafa from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in January 2018 and has made five appearances for them. Now, reportedly, the attacking midfielder is set for another move within a year.

His next rumoured destination is Indonesia Liga 1 side Persib Bandung.

Persib finished the Liga 1 season on the fourth position and have recently sacked their manager Mario Gomez and are on the lookout for a new manager. Only time will tell whether these rumours hold any truth in them.

As for Sneijder, the Dutch legend has two goals to his name in the five appearances he has made in the Qatar Stars League.