Borneo’s Renan Alves joins Aidil Sharin revolution at Kedah FA

Brazilian centre-back Renan Alves will be joining Kedah FA in the coming weeks after his stint in Indonesia with Borneo FC came to an end.

The giant defender made 15 appearances for Borneo in the Indonesian Liga 1 where he scored two goals to help the team to a seventh-place finish.

He joins Singapore defender Shakir Hamzah and Anmar Almubaraki as the third foreign import for the Canaries who are aiming to rejuvenate their roster for the upcoming Malaysia Super League campaign.

Head coach Aidil, who left Singapore Premier League side Home United to take charge in Alor Star has been putting together his playing squad and another two foreign signings are expected to arrive.

One of them is said to be Mitra Kukar FC’s Spanish striker Fernando Rodriguez along with a Nigerian player who has not been announced.

On the local front. Wingers Thanabalan Nadarajah and Azamuddin Akil have arrived to boost the Canaries’ attacking prowess.