Former JDT coach Mario Gomez sacked by Persib Bandung

Persib Bandung have confirmed the sacking of manager Mario Gomez with immediate effect.

According to TribunWow.com, the decision was confirmed by the club’s financial director Teddy Tjahjono, who said, “The contract was terminated. The compensation problem is our internal problem, as far as we know.”

“Gomez is definitely released, we will immediately find a replacement,” he told reporters.

Gomez was previously the coach of Johor Darul Ta’zim and even served as the assistant at Valencia and Inter Milan.

He was roped in by Persib Bandung in November last year, but will leave the club after just a year at the helm, despite leading them to a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Liga 1 season.

The main cause of his departure is said to be problems between him and the board.

Four names have already been shortlisted to be his replacement, with the likes of Simon McMenemy, Jacksen F. Tiago, Rahmad Darmawan and Kiatisuk Senamuang leading the race.