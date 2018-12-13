FIFA president Gianni Infantino has appreciated the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI), the national football federation of Indonesia, for their implementation of various football development programs across the country.

Infantino also praised a presentation by PSSI on the implementation of the FIFA Forward program which the FIFA president said can be an example for other FIFA member countries to follow as it was a comprehensive project focusing on coaches, players and referees.

Presiden FIFA Gianni Infantino memberi apresiasi pelaksanaan program pengembangan sepak bola di Indonesia. Selengkapnya:https://t.co/bFkSVtVKvd#PSSINow #KitaGaruda — PSSI (@PSSI) December 13, 2018

“This is a remarkable achievement. Indonesian football has a clear vision. Most importantly, you implement it and make progress. Keep the spirit. Indonesian football is managed by the right people. I wish you all the best,” Infantino was quoted as saying on the official website of the PSSI.

FIFA president was speaking on the sidelines of the three-day FIFA Executive Football Summit held in Doha, Qatar where 50 countries from five confederations were present. Indonesia was represented by PSSI office-bearers Joko Driyono and Ratu Tisha Destria in the forum which is the third edition of the FIFA event held since 2016.

The FIFA Executive Football Summit is aimed at various member associations to discuss strategies for developing football and to improve constructive cooperation among the FIFA members. The FIFA Forward 2.0 program, women’s football and video assistant referees (VAR) technology are among the major talking points in the summit this time around.

“In the FIFA Forward program (which has been a flagship project for the association since 2017), the PSSI has three focus areas — coaches, players and referees. PSSI also gave birth to an Indonesian football philosophy (Filosofi Sepak Bola Indonesia a.k.a. Filanesia) which is a sustainable football development program and is expected to become a curriculum in schools,” said PSSI Secretary General Ratu Tisha Destria.

PSSI has come under some severe criticism from football fans in Indonesia for various issues in the recent times, and the FIFA president’s words of appreciation will come as a slight relief to the reeling organisation.