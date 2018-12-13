FC Seoul announce signing of Uzbekistan midfielder Ikromjon Alibaev

K League 1 side FC Seoul have unveiled their first signing of the winter window, acquiring the services of Uzbekistan midfielder Ikromjon Alibaev from Lokomotiv Tashkent.

Alibaev arrives on a three-year deal and will look to add some firepower to a Seoul side that barely staved off relegation.

The 24-year-old had a fairly successful stint at Tashkent, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 65 appearances in all competitions.

He has been capped nine times by his national team and even featured for Uzbekistan against Korea in the Asian Games, scoring twice and being sent off in what was an eventful night of action.

Alibaev can be registered under the Asian players’ quota, which allows clubs to sign a single additional player from another Asian country.

Seoul will be looking to improve on this past season’s performance, where they found themselves embroiled in a relegation playoff against Busan IPark.