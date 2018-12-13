South Korean youngster joins Bundesliga club

Bundesliga side FC Augsburg have announced the signing of South Korean starlet Cheon Seong-hoon for an undisclosed fee.

Cheon will link up with fellow South Koreans Ja-Cheol Koo and Dong-Won Ji at the German club. The 18-year-old arrives from Incheon United and will join Augsburg’s U-19 side before being fully integrated into the first team.

DONE DEAL ✍️ FC Augsburg have signed young Korean talent Seonghoon #Cheon on a contract until 2023 🇰🇷 Welcome to Augsburg, Seonghoon!👋 ➡️ https://t.co/furnTMRvm9#FCA ❤️💚⚪ pic.twitter.com/e6R5zE3Lti — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) December 13, 2018

Augsburg Sporting Director Stefan Reuter welcomed Cheon to the side, saying, “We are pleased to have secured the signing of a promising talent in Cheon Seong-hoon.

“He will join the club in January and begin his preparations at the club in our U19s, so that we can slowly build him up and integrate him into the first team. We are sure Seong-hoon will quickly settle here in Augsburg with support from Ja-Cheol Koo and Dong-Won Ji.”

Cheon too expressed his delight at the move, having fulfilled a childhood dream.

“I am thrilled with my transfer to Germany. It is a dream of mine to play in the Bundesliga and I would like to make this dream come true here in Augsburg. Of course, I am also delighted to have two fellow Koreans in Ja-Cheol Koo and Dong-Won Ji who can give important tips and support me,” he said.