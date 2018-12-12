Singapore defender Amirul Adli completes trial for Thai club Chainat Hornbill FC

Getting as much experience as possible, Singapore and Tampines Rovers defender Amirul Adli recently completed a trial with Thai League 1 club Chainat Hornbill F.C.

As seen by the social media post below, Amirul had four days to complete a trial with the Thai team and it should help in expanding the 22-year-old’s talents and experience.

Amirul was one of seven nominees for the 2018 Singapore Premier League Young Player of the Year award. He has steadily shown signs of promise and should be a regular star for Singapore in the years to come.

He has made four senior appearance for the national team so far in his career.