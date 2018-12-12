Thai League 2: Sisaket FC sign former AC Milan striker Dominic Adiyiah

Thai League 2 side Sisaket FC have announced the signing of Ghana striker Dominic Adiyiah for the upcoming season.

Adiyiah was a part of Nakhon Ratchasima for three successful seasons but had his contract terminated earlier this year.

Having been a free agent for the last few months, he has finally been roped in by Sisaket, who announced the signing on Instagram.

Sisaket finished 10th last time around in what was a disappointing campaign, ending just eight points above the relegation zone and they will hope Adiyiah can inspire them to a better showing this time around.

The 29-year-old has not had the most enjoyable of club careers though, having netted just 28 times in 185 appearances in total. However, he does have some big-game experience, having represented Ghana in the 2010 World Cup in Germany and also shared the dressing room with AC Milan legends during his time at the club.

Sisaket will hope he can put that to good use as they prepare for a gruelling campaign.

Image credit: Thai FA