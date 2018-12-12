Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin becomes most expensive Southeast Asian player

Chanathip Songkrasin continues to make waves and it appears it’s beginning to pay off for the Thai star.

Since joining J League side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, the 25-year-old has become a superstar in his own right and winning the club’s most valuable player award has brought him even more stardom.

Seemingly becoming a bigger star by the day, Chanathip has also been highly praised by the team’s general manager and compared him to a popular Japanese anime, Captain Tsubasa.

Most recently, it has been revealed that Consadole Sapporo are looking to hold on to Chanathip, with a buyout clause of 6.1 million USD.

With that price, he has become the most expensive Southeast Asian player surpassing Philippines’ Neil Etheridge who is said to have a buyout clause of around $3.9 million with Premier League side Cardiff City.

Cover courtesy of Chanathip Songkrasin