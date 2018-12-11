Former PSG striker set to join Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

Ivorian forward and former PSG striker Yannick Boli is currently in the process of joining Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol after the player’s stint with MLS club Colorado Rapids.

The French-born forward is expected to provide a much needed injection to the club’s front-line for the coming 2019 season.

Ratchaburi Mitr Phol finished the 2018 Thai League 1 campaign in 12th place out of the 18 teams that make up the competition with 43 points in 34 matches. The points haul was only one point away from a possible relegation down to Thai League 2.

Before his possible transfer to Thailand, Yannick Boli played for MLS club Colorado Rapids for a total of 17 matches (9 as a starter), scoring two goals.

Yannick started his career with Paris Saint-Germain’s youth teams from 1999, working his way through the second team before getting a breakthrough to the senior squad in 2007. However, he only featured for PSG in four matches scoring 1 goal.

He had a loan stint with Le Havre in 2008-09 when he was still under PSG. In 2010-11 he played for Nimes after which, he played for Eastern European clubs where his longest stay was with Russian club FC Anzhi Makhachkala from 2014 to 2017.

In 2017 he then moved to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang before transferring to the United States to play for the Colorado Rapids for the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

As for his international career, Yannick played for the Ivory Coast suiting up for the squad for the 2008 Summer Olympics. He was also initially eligible to play for France as he holds dual citizenship before he chose to play for The Elephants.