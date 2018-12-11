Consadole Sapporo general manager compares Chanathip Songkrasin to Captain Tsubasa

Thai football phenom Chanathip Songkrasin has been impressive since joining Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and was recently hailed by teammates as the most valuable player.

Half of his teammates believed the 25-year-old star has done enough to earn the prestigious award, and Chanathip was also quick to thank his teammates that have helped him along the way.

Helping Consadole Sapporo finish fourth in J League, now the general manager of the team has spoken highly of the Thai star – comparing him to Japanese anime character “Captain Tsubasa.”

Hirokatsu Mikami praised Chanathip, saying: “”With his excellent performance in 2018, Chanathip stepped into the acceptance of his teammates and fans and became a famous footballer in Japan.

” He (Chanathip) has not only made a miracle for Sapporo fans. But his development. Make fans of other football teams would like to see him in the field as well !! “

“Sapporo football club has set a selling price of US $ 6.1 million. In case if someone wants to buy him from Sapporo.

“Today, Chanathip made us think of one incident in ‘Captain Tsubasa’.”

Captain Tsubasa is a long-running manga that started in 1981 with Tsubasa Oozora as the main character.

The main character displays incredible skills and dynamic football talents – all while playing with flair.