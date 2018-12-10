Myanmar star signs for Thai League 1 club Samut Prakan City FC

Myanmar forward Kyaw Ko Ko has signed with Thai League 1 club Samut Prakan City FC for a season-long deal after a one-year stint with Chiangrai United on loan from Myanmar club Yangon United.

In a report by Duwun Sports, Kyaw Ko Ko will first undergo a health examination under his current parent club, Yangon United. If the results are all clear, then the move will proceed to the next step.

An initial understanding between Yangon United and Samut Prakan City has already been set regarding such an undertaking and once the first step has been cleared, Kyaw Ko Ko will proceed to Thailand on December 14 to do another health examination. Once Kyaw Ko Ko passes the whole process, the transfer will be complete according to Yangon United Media Officer Ma Theint Theint Tun.

Samut Prakan City competed in the previous season of Thai League 1 as Pattaya United FC, where they finished the campaign in 8th place.

After the 2018 season, the ownership decided to change the name of the club and relocate to the city of Samut Prakan, hence the new name.

Last season, Kyaw Ko Ko played for Chiangrai United on a year-long loan from Yangon United, and if his transfer to Samut Prakan City comes to completion, he will be the first player from Myanmar to play in the Thai League 1 for two consecutive years.

Kyaw Ko Ko currently has 47 caps for Myanmar, scoring 14 goals.