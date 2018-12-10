Indonesia Liga 1 team Arema FC confirm extension of Makan Konate

Indonesian Liga 1 outfit Arema FC have confirmed that Malian football player Makan Konate has signed a new deal that will keep him with the club until January 2020.
Through social media, Arema FC showed a photo with Konate, displaying what appeared to be the new contract for the player.
@makankonate10 menjadi pemain pertama @aremafcofficial yang diperpanjang kontraknya. . Manajemen memberikan konate kontrak sampai Januari 2020. . Mantulll, mantap betul. Semoga yang lain nyusul dan tambah lagi pemain pemain jos, biar musim depan juara aamiin..🙏 #powerofarema #aremafc #aremania #aremanita #salamsatujiwa #singoedan #gojekliga1 #makankonate #konate2020 #konatestay #liga12019 #liga12020 #bismillah
In the caption, they expressed gratitude as the Malian star signed a new contract as they hope to improve from last season’s finish.
For the 2018 campaign, Arema finished sixth in their Liga 1 campaign. Konate had an impressive season with 13 goals and eight assists in 33 league appearances.
Photo courtesy of Makan Konate