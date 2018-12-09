Persija Jakarta finish ahead of PSM Makassar to win Liga 1

Persija Jakarta have been crowned Indonesia Liga 1 champions after claiming a 2-1 win over Mitra Kukar on Sunday.

Marko Simic was the hero for Persija as he opened the scoring in the 17th minute and added another a minute before the hour mark, before Aldino Herdianto pulled one back for the visitors two minutes from time.

Terima kasih untuk semua yang mendoakan Persija Jakarta menjadi Juara Liga Indonesia, doa kalian terkabul. PERSIJA JAKARTA CHAMPIONS OF GO-JEK LIGA 1 2018! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #PersijaJakarta #PersijaDay pic.twitter.com/pEuYPi1NGJ — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) December 9, 2018

The result ensured that the Jakarta-based outfit finished the season a point ahead of PSM Makassar, who did their best to stay in with a chance with a 5-1 rout of PSMS Medan.

Sandro and Marc Klok both grabbed braces for PSM and Muhammad Rachmat was also on target in an emphatic victory, while PSMS – who were relegated as a result of the defeat – grabbed a consolation courtesy of a Dani Pratama effort.

Klasemen akhir Go-Jek Liga 1 2018. Klasemen selengkapnya: https://t.co/m3dni01Jqj Mitra Kukar FC, Sriwijaya FC dan PSMS terdegradasi pada musim ini. Tetap semangat

✊#GoJekLiga1#Liga1KitaSatu pic.twitter.com/lbe091u0gN — Go-Jek Liga 1 (@Liga1Match) December 9, 2018

With the title triumph, Persija are now guaranteed continental football for a second year running as they will enter the AFC Champions League at the preliminary rounds of qualifying, while also being assured of a place in the AFC Cup along with PSM.

Photo credit: Persija Jakarta