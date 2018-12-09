Asian Football |

Persija Jakarta finish ahead of PSM Makassar to win Liga 1

Gabriel Tan

Persija Jakarta have been crowned Indonesia Liga 1 champions after claiming a 2-1 win over Mitra Kukar on Sunday.

Marko Simic was the hero for Persija as he opened the scoring in the 17th minute and added another a minute before the hour mark, before Aldino Herdianto pulled one back for the visitors two minutes from time.

The result ensured that the Jakarta-based outfit finished the season a point ahead of PSM Makassar, who did their best to stay in with a chance with a 5-1 rout of PSMS Medan.

Sandro and Marc Klok both grabbed braces for PSM and Muhammad Rachmat was also on target in an emphatic victory, while PSMS – who were relegated as a result of the defeat – grabbed a consolation courtesy of a Dani Pratama effort.

With the title triumph, Persija are now guaranteed continental football for a second year running as they will enter the AFC Champions League at the preliminary rounds of qualifying, while also being assured of a place in the AFC Cup along with PSM.

Photo credit: Persija Jakarta

