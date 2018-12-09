Persija Jakarta fans help clean GBK ahead of club’s championship winning match

Fans of Persija Jakarta, Jakmania, provided a lending hand in cleaning up the iconic stadium, the Gelora Bung Karno, along with the environmental services, Dinas Lingkungan Hidup, ahead of the club’s season-ender Liga I match against Mitra Kukar.

In a Facebook post, it can be seen that a sizeable number of volunteers have worked beginning from the previous evening [December 8, 2018] until the following day [December 9] just in time for the afternoon kick-off.

The post, looking ahead with optimism that the team will seize the championship and lift the trophy come the final whistle, states that Persija Jakarta and Jakmania together should show that they are champions on and off the pitch, hence the cleanup activity.

Sure enough, their initiative and efforts have paid off as Persija Jakarta won the match 2-1 to become this season’s Liga I champions.