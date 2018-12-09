Thailand pitted with United States and Sweden at 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Thailand will face defending champions United States, Chile and Sweden at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while Scotland, Argentina and Japan will face England.

Thailand, who emerged as the champions in the 2018 AFF Women’s Championship held earlier this year defeating Australia in the final, will come up against three-time world champions US and 2011 bronze medalists Sweden in Group F of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Holders USA had beaten Japan in the final in Canada three years ago and will open the campaign against Thailand in Reims on June 11, 2019.

Meanwhile, Australia are pooled with Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in Group C. Asian heavyweights China are in Group B where they have the company of 2015 semifinalists Germany, Spain and South Africa while South Korea are in Group A with hosts France, Norway and Nigeria.

Having topped a group that featured Wales in qualifying, Phil Neville’s England will face another home nation in the finals in Scotland, who the Lionesses beat 6-0 in their opening game of Euro 2017, while 2011 Women’s World Cup champions Japan are also in their pool.

The tournament begins on June 7 next year in France.

CONFIRMED: Here are your groups for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019! 🇫🇷#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/bz5ZghPZ1C — FIFA Women’s World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) December 8, 2018

Full draw

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: United States, Thailand, Chile, Sweden