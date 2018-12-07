Watch: Selangor announce new signing Faiz Nasir with brilliant video!

After teasing a major signing on their social media platforms well in advance, FA Selangor have finally unveiled their newest acquisition. And it did live upto the buildup as they revealed their newest start in a very impressive fashion.

Selangor have signed attacker Faiz Nasir from Terengganu FC in a bid to improve on their showing in the 2018 Malaysia Super League that saw them finish eighth in the 23-team domestic league.

The video the club used to announce the signing shows the diminutive-yet-pacy star getting a phone call from the coach. Faiz obliges and makes his way to the Selangor stadium — as fast as the Flash.

But it looks like he was too fast for his own good as he is told by the ground staff that he had arrived too early and the new season is still a few weeks away!

The 26-year-old who can play as an attacking midfielder and on the wings have signed on the dotted lines for Selangor following a spell with Terengganu that saw him score six goals 23 appearances.

In the 2018 season, he made nine appearances for the club scoring once in 482 minutes on the pitch.

Now, the club will be hoping that Faiz will turn out to be as good a signing as his signing video!