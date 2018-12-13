Azkals’ Mark Hartmann joins Tawan Sripan at Suphanburi FC in Thailand

Filipino striker Mark Hartmann has joined ambitious Thai League 1 club Suphanburi FC for the 2019 season.
The 26-year-old turned out for Ratchaburi Mitr Phol and Ubon UMT this year, scoring six goals in 23 appearances.
With Totchawan Sripan taking on the head coach role at Suphanburi, the club seem intent on finishing in the top half of the table next year
Totchawan has a slew of Thai stars like Chananan Bombuppha, Tanasith Siripala and Suphan Thongsong in the stable with veterans Adul Lahso and Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool providing the experience.
Today I head back to Manila after the first season in Thailand. Again meeting some great people a long the way. On Tuesday I parted ways with Ratchaburi, now it’s time to move forward, refocus and prepare for the next season. It’s going to be a big year wherever I’ll be 🙌🏽🤙🏽⚽️
Star striker Cleiton Silva will return to Chiangrai United following his loan move.
Hartmann has been brought in to fill the Brazilian’s role as the team’s chief forward.
The former Geylang International and Sarawak FA forward is hoping for more game time at Suphanburi, in order to earn a spot on the Azkals roster for their maiden AFC Asian Cup debut in January.