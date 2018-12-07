Indonesia U19 international Firza Andika is expecting to land an offer to play in Europe soon after impressing on trials with Spanish and Belgian clubs, according to reports.

The young defender who has represented Indonesia at the U19 level on 14 occasions had undergone trials at both Belgian second division side AFC Tubize and Spanish fourth division side UD Alzira.

Tubize last played in Belgium’s top division back in 2008 while Alzira is based in Valencia and has played in Spain’s second division – Segunda – once before.

Firza, has been on a contract with Indonesia Liga 1 side PSMS Medan since earlier this year, but is looking to move if a good offer comes from Europe. He was on trials with the Belgian side for three-weeks followed by another try-out in Spain with Alzira.

And it is being reported that he has impressed both the clubs on trials and an offer could land as early as next month when January’s winter transfer window opens.

Firza began his professional career with Semen Padang FC back in 2015 before switching to PSMS Medan in 2018. The defender has also scored three goals in 14 caps for Indonesia U19s.