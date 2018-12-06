Reports: JDT free to move for Akhyar Rashid, as tribunal decides fee

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) were recently accused of trying to steal Malaysian prodigy Akhyar Rashid from Kedah FA, despite him being under contract. However, new reports suggest that a FAM tribunal has been set for the same case and has ruled a possible transfer in case of full compensation being provided.

The Malaysian Super League club even issued a statement regarding the ‘poaching’ accusations against them:

“We are disappointed to be accused of approaching Akhyar Rashid without speaking to Kedah. JDT may be interested in signing Akhyar if he was available but we are aware that he is still under contract and have not offered terms to Akhyar because of this.”

“We do not appreciate the accusations just because a player wants to terminate his contract. Should Akhyar be a free agent, he is free to negotiate with any club that wants him, including JDT,” club director Alistair Edwards said.

However, according to recent reports, a tribunal set by Football Association of Malaysia has decided that Akhyar will be allowed to leave Kedah if any club pays 285,000 MYR. The cost will be divided as follows: 210,000 for the player to get out of his contract and 75,000 for his new club to pay Kedah as compensation.

19-year-old Akhyar Rashid played for Kedah FA, last year, in the Malaysian Super League and was even named the ‘Striker of the year’. Akhyar even found himself in the team of the year.