Despite Johor Crown Prince’s plea, Indonesia catches up to Malaysia in FIFA 20 League vote

FIFA gaming community website FIFPlay conducts an online poll to decide which league the fans want to be included in the next instalment of the EA Sports FIFA franchise. As far as the voting for FIFA 20 is concerned, Indonesia have almost caught up to Malaysia!

In November this year, Tunku Ismail Idris, the Crown Prince of Johor had urged the Malaysian fans to vote for their domestic league in the FIFPlay online poll.

Saya penyokong tegar siri FIFA dan telah bermain “Game” ini sejak edisi pertama pada tahun 1994. Terdapat satu undian… Posted by HRH Crown Prince of Johor on Friday, 16 November 2018

“I am a big fan of the FIFA game series and have been playing it since the first edition in 1994,” the Crown Prince of Johor posted on his Facebook profile. “There is now a vote to see which new league to introduce in FIFA 2020 and the Malaysia Super League is currently leading the poll.

“Guys, let’s make this a reality and you’ll have the pleasure of managing your favourite Malaysian club in FIFA 20,” he added.

At that time, the Malaysian League was topping the charts with 8% of the votes. However, recently, the tides have turned.

Currently, the Malaysian league leads the charts with 88,039 votes, almost 16% of the total votes cast. Indonesia, however, are not far behind with 87,912 votes and are catching up fast. On third place in the voting is the Israel league with 33,633 votes.

The Turkish TFF 1. Lig is on the fourth spot with 19,083 votes while UAE league is fifth with 16,986 votes.

The voting is still on and fans can cast their votes here.