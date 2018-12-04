Singapore international goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud has returned to his club side Nongbua Pitchaya FC in Thai League 2 after AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 commitments with the national team.

The 28-year-old custodian who was part of the Singapore squad that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2012 joined the Thai second division side earlier this year and made 20 appearances for the club last season earning a place in the Singapore Lions squad for the 2018 edition of the biennial regional tournament.

Though part of the squad, Izwan did not feature for the nation from the bench as his compatriot Hassan Sunny, who plays for Army United in Thai League 2, was preferred to guard the goal by national team coach Fandi Ahmad.

Izwan made his international debut back in 2011 and has won 44 caps for the country. One of his most memorable matches came when he made 18 saves as Singapore held Asian heavyweights Japan to a goalless draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifier in 2015.



The National Football Academy product has also played for Young Lions, Lions XII and Tampines Rovers.

(Photos credit: Nongbua Pitchaya FC)